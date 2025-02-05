Too much focus by Prevent on Southport killer’s ‘absence of ideology’ – minister

The Daily Beast

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y