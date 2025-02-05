Too much focus by Prevent on Southport killer’s ‘absence of ideology’ – minister
A review into the handling of the Southport child killer under the Government’s counter-terrorism programme Prevent has concluded “too much focus was placed on the absence of a distinct ideology”, security minister Dan Jarvis has said. As the findings were published, Mr Jarvis told MPs there was an “under-exploration” of the significance of Axel Rudakubana’s repeat referrals to the programme, including his history of violence.