Too much mining? New report says Nunavut need more support for traditional Inuit practices

CBC

Donald Trump is reiterating his threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods if the federal government doesn't take action on border security — and a former official from his first administration says the U.S. president-elect isn't bluffing."I'm a big believer in tariffs. I think tariffs are the most beautiful word.... It's going to make us rich," Trump said in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press that aired on Sunday.The president-elect continued to extol the power of tariffs and said they'