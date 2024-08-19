'Too Often We Just Blame the Victim': Prosecutor Explains Why Filing Charges in Matthew Perry's Death Is Important (Exclusive)

“This was not investigated and looked at because it was Matthew Perry,” U.S. Attorney E. Martin Estrada tells PEOPLE

Nick Rood/Young Hollywood/Getty, AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Matthew Perry; U.S. Attorney E. Martin Estrada

The bombshell announcement that five people — including Matthew Perry’s longtime assistant, a former movie director, two doctors and an alleged dealer prosecutors called the “Ketamine Queen” — were charged after the actor's death made headlines around the world.

For some, the Aug. 15 announcement by the Department of Justice invited the question: Were charges filed because this is a high-profile case involving a beloved star?

The prosecutor in charge of the case says no.

“This was not investigated and looked at because it was Matthew Perry,” E. Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, tells PEOPLE.

“It was investigated because we had a victim in our jurisdiction in Southern California who died from drugs provided to him by drug dealers. We don't do this just for celebrities. In the past two years we brought over 60 of these cases. This happens to be the one that involves a celebrity.

“For us, every life matters,” he says.

On Oct. 28, 2023, the Friends star was found floating face-down in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home after an accidental drug overdose.

Christopher Amitrano Matthew Perry's L.A. Home

An autopsy released in December showed that Perry, 54, who shot to fame playing Chandler Bing on Friends, died from acute effects of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the DEA.

Drowning, coronary artery disease and effects from buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, were contributing factors, the autopsy revealed.

​​At the time of his death, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, which can be used to treat depression and anxiety. The last time he underwent infusion therapy was more than a week before he died and the effects of the drug would have worn off by then, the medical examiner found.

After Perry died, authorities launched an investigation into how the actor obtained the ketamine.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Department of Justice announced that Jasveen Sangha, 41, allegedly known as “The Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plascencia, 42, a licensed physician were arrested and charged in connection with his death.

Sangha allegedly “sold the batch” of ketamine that led to Perry’s death, Estrada said at an Aug. 15 press conference.

Plascencia allegedly told another patient in mid-2023 that Perry “was spiraling out of control with his addiction” and yet he continued to offer ketamine to him, Estrada said.

In text messages to another defendant, Dr. Mark Chavez, who has already agreed to pleaded guilty in the case, Plasencia allegedly discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine, writing, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Also charged in connection with Perry’s death were Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s longtime assistant, and friend Erik Fleming, a former director. They have already pleaded guilty, according to the DOJ.

Investigating and prosecuting death resulting from drug trafficking cases is important to help save lives, Estrada says.

“There's two main reasons we do these,” he says. “First, for the victims and their families and loved ones, it's so important for them to get vindication, some sort of closure.

“Too often these cases are ignored and ... too often we just blame the victim. We don't do that anymore.

“The second reason is to deter this from happening and to send a message that if you're a drug dealer and you kill someone by selling them drugs, you're going to have to pay for that.

“That deterrent message is incredibly important for us and it's to try to stop it,” Estrada says.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.





