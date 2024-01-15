Too sad to work? Companies give staff time off on ‘Blue Monday’

Blue Monday

Companies are giving employees the day off if they are too sad to work on “Blue Monday” – the most depressing day of the year.

The third Monday of January is supposedly uniquely miserable, due to the cold weather, and the extended gap between paydays in December and January.

Blue Monday was a term first coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2004 after the holiday company Sky Travel reportedly asked him for a “scientific formula” for the January blues. The aim of the ad campaign was to boost holiday bookings, and lift winter spirits.

Though Sky Travel went bust in 2015, Blue Monday has entered into the cultural lexicon – and remains a common tool for ad campaigns aiming to encourage spending at a time when wallets are still recovering from Christmas.

Several start-ups have used it as an opportunity to offer workers the day off, though some insist the day is spent on “wellness activities” such as hiking or volunteering.

It is the latest in a wider trend towards wellness perks and extra days off.

Data from jobsite Adzuna found that 6,800 vacancies advertised by companies such as WH Smith and EE offered workers their birthday off.

A handful advertised mental health days and “pawternity leave”, meaning time off for employees to bond with a new pet.

James Thurlow-Craig, director of Hampshire-based website design agency Create Designs, said that January was typically one of the busiest months for new business.

Despite this, the company has for the past three years allowed its small team of employees to take Blue Monday off, provided they don’t treat it as “just a hangover day”.

Mr Thurlow-Craig said: “Last year we went on a team bike ride, but this year we’re leaving people to their own devices.

“One of the team is doing charity work, while another is taking the dogs for a long walk.”

James Thurlow-Craig’s website design agency has offered Blue Mondays as a day off for the past three years

Other companies were more flexible in their offerings. Heather Suttie, of Glasgow-based podcasting business Violet, has treated Blue Monday as a day off for three years.

She said: “We believe that it’s a day to do whatever you like – whether that’s staying in bed with a good book, going to the gym, seeing family, going to the movies, or volunteering.

“A day off like this works wonders for morale and wellbeing.”

Maj Hussain, chief executive of Magic, a PR firm, said he allows workers to write-off Blue Monday as a “mental health day”.

He said: “Their Monday can feel less blue if they have the day off to look after themselves and spend time with family.

“They can take the whole day off and we just pick up where we left off on Tuesday. I see the positive impact it has on them.

“I think that on paper, Blue Monday is quite unexciting and gloomy, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it the ‘most miserable day of the year’ because life is what you make it.

“By offering a day off on Blue Monday, I have made the day a bit brighter for my employees.”

A survey by life insurance firm MetLife UK found one in five workers as most disengaged with work in January.

For companies offering staff paid time off on Blue Monday, the aim is to boost morale at a time when it is assumed to be at its lowest. But Dominic Grinstead, chief executive of MetLife UK, warned it was a “mistake” to put any emphasis on a single day.

Mr Thurlow-Craig said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a huge improvement in morale but people do look forward to having the day off, particularly as January feels like the longest month to get paid. That final week is a challenge for a lot of people.”

