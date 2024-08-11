‘We’re too scared to talk about immigration,’ warns top Labour party veteran

Dame Margaret Hodge was an MP for 30 years and a minister under two Labour prime ministers - Leon Neal/Getty

A Labour grandee has accused her party of being frightened to talk about immigration in the wake of the riots.

Dame Margaret Hodge, who stood down at the last election after 30 years as an MP, said Labour ignores voters’ concerns at its peril.

She urged the party to work towards a new, positive discourse about immigration, focusing on the “richness” that foreign nationals bring to the UK.

But she said it was also vital to show that Britain can control its borders and encouraged the party to take heed of voters’ frustrations over sky-high migration levels.

Dame Margaret, who was first elected as the Labour MP for Barking in 1994, urged Labour to show leadership on the issue, including by deporting illegal asylum seekers “as quickly as you can”.

‘Too frightened’

Dame Margaret told The Guardian: “We are all at fault that we’ve always been too frightened to talk about immigration.

“If you’re a politician, you have a voice. We need to use that voice to develop a new discourse about immigration – you lead, rather than follow.

“It’s talking about why people are here, what they contribute, the richness they bring to society. We also have to show we can control our borders. Those who aren’t legitimate asylum seekers, you send back as quickly as you can.

“If somebody breaks the law here and ends up in prison, you send them back where you can. But then link that to a much more positive and realistic view of immigration. We’ve got to just tackle it.”

She added: “People who want to hang on to their seats next time have got to worry that [the election] turnout was low – and be worried that there was this protest vote. We ignore it at our peril.”

Click here to view this content.

It is not the first time that Dame Margaret, a former minister in Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments, has warned her party risked losing support by failing to engage with concerns over migration.

She claimed in 2006 that white working-class families felt so neglected by the government and angered by immigration that they were deserting Labour and flocking to the British National Party (BNP).

‘No one is listening’

At the time, Dame Margaret complained about a “lack of leadership” from her party on race, and said the “political class”, including Labour, was frightened of the issue.

“The Labour Party hasn’t talked to these people. This is a traditional Labour area but they are not used to engaging with us because all we do is put leaflets through doors. Part of the reason they switch to the BNP is they feel no one else is listening to them,” she said.

Speaking ahead of the 2006 local elections, she said white families were angry at the lack of housing since immigrants began arriving in the area, and because asylum seekers had been housed there by inner London councils.

“There was nowhere for the local people to move to and we did not reinvest in social housing, nor did the Tories. Neither of us have done enough of that,” she said.

Her intervention in 2006 set hares running, with local candidates later accusing her of inadvertently helping the BNP to win a clutch of seats in the east London borough.