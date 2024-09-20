Too soon to elaborate on motive of murder of Eastern KY judge, Gov. Beshear says

Gov. Andy Beshear declined to comment on the motive behind the shooting of an Eastern Kentucky judge by a sheriff.

As a former prosecutor, Beshear said at a Friday morning news conference, it was not appropriate to discuss what may have led up to Thursday’s death of Letcher District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54.

The judge was shot by Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines,43, in Mullins’ chambers, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities said it was a personal disagreement that led to the shooting.

Beshear said there has been a lot of discussion about possible motives online. But it’s important that law enforcement and prosecutors have time to investigate the case that has left Letcher County reeling.

“I want to make sure Kentucky State Police can conduct this investigation,” Beshear said.

Stines turned himself in to law enforcement immediately after the shooting, KSP officials have said. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Stines is being held at an undisclosed correctional facility.

The Letcher County Courthouse remained closed Friday morning. Police shut down the area around the courthouse for several hours Thursday evening.

The county Sheriff’s Office is closed, too. Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams has not returned phone calls or emails from the Herald-Leader seeking comment.

The shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Mullins was the judge for the 47th District Court in Letcher County, and he was first elected in 2010.

Stines was elected in 2019.