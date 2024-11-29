It took Assad four years to capture Aleppo – Syrian rebels took it back within hours

Syrian opposition rebels during a military offensive against Syrian government forces in the western Aleppo countryside - Juma Mohammad

As the sun set on Syria’s north-western city of Aleppo, a group of rebel fighters reached Al-Basel square.

Towering over the junction is a statue of president Bashar al-Assad’s brother, Bassel, a Syrian army general who was widely anticipated to take over the leadership of the country from his father, Hafez before he died in a car crash in 1994.

The monument was meant to symbolise the regime’s strength. But on Friday, fighters pulled down its adjoining Syrian flag as they captured at least five of the city’s neighbourhoods.

Videos poured on to social media, many released by the slick media channels of the jihadist groups leading the advance, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement.

In one, fighters stream through the streets of the city, meeting next to no resistance.

They drove a Soviet T-55 tank past the international stadium, which once played host to the Syrian national football team in the years before the civil war.

The speed of the rebel advance has sent shockwaves across the Middle East.

Between 2012 and 2016, the battle of Aleppo was an inch-by-inch struggle over streets or single homes that left an estimated 30,000 people dead.

After the rebels were finally driven out of the city in December 2016, one picture summed up a dogged determination to continue the fight.

A young couple – the man with a Kalanshnikov slung on his back – stand in front of a graffitied wall that reads simply: “we will return”

On Friday, they had.

By late evening, fighters posed with their flag outside the Aleppo citadel as they claimed the capture of the entire city, home to 2 million people.

The offensive began on Tuesday when several children were reportedly killed by government forces during a bombardment of the town of Ariha.

The strike spurred a collection of different rebel forces to storm several regime positions across Aleppo province on Wednesday, including a handful of villages and a military base.

Fighters were filmed breaching a government position by ramming a camouflaged truck through a wall near the town of Saraqib, about 30 miles south of Aleppo.

Later videos showed the rebels marching through the town in celebration as people cheered and cars beeped horns.

Russian troops, who are deployed in Syria to support the Assad government, were also reported to have been killed in the onslaught.

A picture appeared to show a dead Russian special forces soldier, and rebels filmed themselves with captured Russian equipment and weapons

Footage also showed a fighter tearing down and stamping on a poster of Vladimir Putin posing with President Assad.

Rebels broke through enemy lines on a much wider scale on Thursday, conquering dozens of towns and cutting off the strategic M5 highway that connects Aleppo to the capital Damascus.

One video showed a rebel fighter dressed in a balaclava and combat gear hugging his family after liberating a village in the countryside surrounding Aleppo.

By Friday, there was little sign of a government fightback.

Rebels marched into the city through its western gates, taking entire districts within minutes.

Footage showed fighters securing stockpiles of weapons including man-portable air defence systems left behind by retreating government forces.

Convoys of rebel motorbikes and trucks packed with fighters chanting “Allahu Akbar” were seen driving through the city’s streets.

By nightfall, the fighters were reported to have advanced to central Aleppo’s Martini Hospital and were filmed chanting and waving flags at junctions.

One fighter posted a picture of himself lounging on the sofas in what was alleged to be the governor of Aleppo’s residence.

Rebel forces also captured the police headquarters as Assad’s forces retreated across the city.

It marked a stunning turnaround for the rebel fighters Assad appeared to believe were comprehensively beaten.

Fighting between the regime and rebels died down in the winter of 2020 as Covid spread around the world.

In the weeks before the pandemic, Assad had dealt the opposition a crushing defeat, pushing them out of many towns and villages in the Idlib region.

He left what remained of the rebellion cornered in a strip around Idlib, close to the Turkish border and moved on to other matters.

Over the next five years, he would transform himself into the Middle East’s drug dealer, selling huge quantities of the captagon amphetamine pills to finance his heavily-sanctioned regime and buy the loyalty of supporters.

But in Idlib, preparations were being made to strike back.

Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of HTS, set up an administration in the region that included a military academy where thousands of recruits could be trained.

He armed his men to the teeth and waited patiently for the moment to strike.

Internationally, the conditions had ripened over the past two years.

Assad relied on Russia and Iran to beat back the rebels in 2016, with Moscow’s jets and crack Hezbollah troops involved in much of the heavy fighting.

But now Moscow is bogged down in Ukraine and Israel has decimated the Iranian proxy group in a year of war.

Iran’s own military operations in Syria, led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), have also been severely limited by repeated Israeli air strikes on its bases across the country.

For the first time since 2012, Assad is on his own. It took his forces four years to capture Aleppo – the rebels had taken it back within hours.