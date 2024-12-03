We took our kids to fancy resorts in Bali, but we were all happier once we moved to a cheaper accommodation with less frills

My extended family went to Bali and stayed at luxurious hotels and one simpler accommodation.

The more basic hotel that cost less and had fewer perks was our favorite and felt more authentic.

I've realized my family doesn't need all the bells and whistles to have a great vacation.

In 2022, my entire extended family decided to head to Bali, Indonesia, for Christmas. Our group consisted of 18 people from five different families across the globe.

Choosing the right accommodation for such a massive party was tricky, and everyone had different opinions on where we should stay.

We ended up mixing it up and staying at three different locations — but one was a clear favorite for my family.

We started with the fancier resorts, which were amazing but didn't feel special

The Holiday Inn Resort Bali Nusa Dua was beautiful. Melissa Noble

Our first stop was the Bali Mandira Beach Resort and Spa, which came highly recommended by our friends.

The hotel is a short drive from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and has great reviews, averaging about 4.6 stars on Google.

Bali Mandira has everything you could want in a family-friendly resort: a kids' club, a mind-blowing buffet breakfast, multiple swimming pools — including one for toddlers — a waterslide, and a swim-up bar for the adults.

As we checked into the resort, we were greeted by friendly staff offering virgin cocktails and refreshing hand towels.

The next few days were very relaxing. We floated in the kid-friendly pool, drank our fair share of cocktails at the swim-up bar, ate ourselves silly at the buffet, and sampled a few of the local restaurants nearby.

The resort felt peaceful with sprawling, immaculately tended gardens, but it was still close to the action. We could step outside to explore the markets around Legian, then retreat into the Bali Mandira oasis.

Next, we headed to the five-star Holiday Inn Resort Bali Nusa Dua, which overlooks Benoa Bay and has an average of about 4.6 stars on Google.

The resort had plenty of facilities for the little ones, and the kids' club included a slide, a climbing wall, costumes, arts and crafts activities, a computer zone, a ball pit, and a photo booth.

But after a few days, we started to feel like we were missing out on experiencing the real Bali. After all, the Holiday Inn is a chain resort. Chains are supposed to provide reliable, consistent experiences — not necessarily localized ones.

Both resorts felt quite Westernized, which I know many travelers enjoy. But the many all-inclusive comforts and easy seclusion made us feel like we could've been back home in Australia rather than in Indonesia.

Our final stop was our favorite

Our stay at Green Fields Resort was a highlight of our trip. Melissa Noble

After five days, we were ready for a change of scenery, so we headed to Green Field Hotel and Restaurant in Ubud, a town in Bali's uplands.

This quaint three-star hotel ended up being our favorite of the trip, which was bit of a surprise as it was also the cheapest.

Our spacious double room had gold paint, mosquito nets, and ornate wood furniture — it definitely felt more Balinese. The hotel was also perfect location-wise.

We were a 10-minute walk from Ubud's famous monkey forest, and the hotel offered a free shuttle service around town. This was super handy for so many of our family members, who ranged from 4 months to 78 years old.

There wasn't a swim-up bar or kids' club, but the hotel had two swimming pools, one overlooking nearby rice paddies. We found it magical to float in a pool surrounded by a cacophony of insects with the fields nearby.

We've realized that sometimes simple is best

Though our accommodation in Ubud didn't have the same bells and whistles as the other resorts, our children loved it.

We made lasting memories sitting on the veranda, listening to the insects at sunrise, watching locals tend to the rice paddies, and chatting with the friendly staff.

For some travelers, a massive, Westernized resort that feels comfortably like home can be more appealing. But we've realized our little family prefers places where we can immerse ourselves in some local culture over luxurious ones where you hardly need to leave the property.

