'He took the presents': Pontiac child blames Grinch for stolen Kia that held his Christmas presents inside

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours as we love ourselves" and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times. "Let’s share the warmth of the season with those who are spending the holidays alone this year," Trudeau urged. He said that while Christians mark the religious holiday by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the value