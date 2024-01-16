I took ‘The Sopranos’ bus tour through New Jersey

This month, the HBO series The Sopranos turns 25. Despite its age, however, the show is still finding new audiences through memes on social media. So, in honor of The Sopranos renaissance, we sent Yahoo News Internet Culture Reporter Kelsey Weekman, who herself discovered the series via TikTok, on a sightseeing tour of filming locations in northern New Jersey. Does the experience live up to the show? Watch to find out!

KELSEY WEEKMAN: So the HBO original series, "The Sopranos", turned 25 this month. And to celebrate, I went on a bus tour to visit some of the iconic locations from the show. Getting on the bus, I wasn't sure what the vibe would be. After driving for several minutes past factories and construction sites, our first stop was the Paul Bunyan statue from the opening credits.

From there, the next stops were pretty niche. Carmela's church, Tony's day job--

- Down this driveway here, Interstate Waste Services is in fact used as the exterior of Barone Sanitation.

KELSEY WEEKMAN: And Anthony Jr.'s favorite pizza shop.

- Any customers order this combo on a regular basis?

- Only one I know.

KELSEY WEEKMAN: Then, Newark. Just Newark. A couple more quick stops later, we got to Holsten's, the diner where the infamous final scene was shot. I got onion rings because that's what Tony ordered. Finally, onto Satin Dolls, the gentleman's club better known to "Sopranos" fans as the Bada Bing!. And it's a real strip club. So obviously, didn't shoot there.

All in all, if you're a fan of the show, you really can't beat actually immersing yourself in the gritty world of "The Sopranos". But if you aren't a fan, the "Sopranos" bus tour is still a great way to see some of the best industrial New Jersey has to offer.