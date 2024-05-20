Tooting fire: 80 firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats

Jacob Phillips and Josh Salisbury
·1 min read
The roof of the building was destroyed in the blaze (London Fire Brigade)
The roof of the building was destroyed in the blaze (London Fire Brigade)

A woman and child have been treated for smoke inhalation after a large blaze at a Tooting block of flats.

Firefighters said on Monday afternoon that the blaze at a three-storey residential block was under control, but that they would remain on scene amid significant smoke.

Residents in the nearby area were being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were called to the scene of the fire, which tore through two flats on the first and second floors. Around 20 people left the flats before firefighters arrived.

The scene in Tooting (London Fire Brigade)
The scene in Tooting (London Fire Brigade)

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Crews have brought the fire under control but will remain at the scene for some time to fully extinguish the fire and dampen down.”

A 64-metre turntable ladder was deployed at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above.

Firefighters were first called to the scene at 8.37am and crews from Tooting, Wimbledon, Norbury, West Norwood and surrounding fire stations attended.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and to expect traffic disruption, including on London Road near the junction of Arnold Road.

The London Fire Brigade's 999 Control Officers have received around 15 calls about the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

