Top 10 cricket moments of 2018

Afghanistan and Ireland, inducted to Test cricket in 2017, played their first Tests this year. At Malahide, Ireland were forced to follow-on, but Kevin O’Brien’s historic hundred helped them set Pakistan 160. Ireland then reduced Pakistan to 14/3 before the tourists won by 6 wickets. Afghanistan’s debut, at Bengaluru, was not as impressive. Shikhar Dhawan smashed a hundred in the first session of the Test. India batted four sessions, following which Afghanistan were bowled out once between lunch and tea, and again after tea. The innings defeat was completed inside two days. Ajinkya Rahane, standing in for Virat Kohli as Indian captain, added a touch to the occasion by inviting the entire Afghanistan squad to pose for the post-match photographs alongside the Indians.