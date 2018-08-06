Top 10 Gordon Murray road and race car designs

McLaren MP4/4









Over the 1988 F1 season only once was the MP4/4 beaten to pole position or a race win. With Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in the cockpit, 15 out of the 16 races went to McLaren – a record that still stands. With John Barnard departing to Ferrari, this was the first McLaren to be designed by a team with Murray at the helm. The Brabham BT55’s low-line layout carried over, so that the driver’s shoulders could be lowered to the same height as the engine cam cover. The ‘bathtub’ seating position has remained with F1 ever since.





IGM Ford Special









In 1967 Gordon Murray finished what would be the genesis of a 50-year engineering and design career. The South African’s new IGM Ford Special was conceived with one objective in mind – fittingly, to go racing. Looking not unlike a Lotus Seven, the car was successfully campaigned by Murray in the 1967 and 1968 seasons in South Africa, before he moved to the UK.





LCC Rocket









Ever since Chris Craft drove Murray’s Duckhams Ford LM at Le Mans in 1972, he had proposed that the pair produce a car together one day. The Rocket project had the broad aim of building a vehicle lighter than a Lotus Seven. The two-seater weighs less than 400kg and uses a high-revving Yamaha FZR motorcycle engine. Murray drew on his favourite racing cars from the 1950s and ‘60s as inspiration for the 1992 design.





Brabham BT44









The BT44 holds a little piece of history for being the first Gordon Murray designed car to win a Formula 1 race. At only the third round of the 1974 season Carlos Reutemann took the spoils in the South African Grand Prix. Then, at the finale at Watkins Glen, he and team-mate Carlos Pace scored a one-two finish and claimed the fastest lap also. It was the first racing car to use rod-operated rising rate suspension, and the first grand prix car to feature a semi-dry sump gearbox.





McLaren F1

