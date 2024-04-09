Top 10 most environmentally conscious states

New Mexico, California and Oregon are the self-declared most eco-friendly states, according to new research, commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by OnePoll ahead of Earth Day. The survey of 5,000 Americans, split evenly by state, asked respondents how environmentally conscious they consider themselves on a day-to-day basis, with a scale from 0–10. New Mexicans came out as the most environmentally conscious, rating themselves as 5.7 out of 10 — with California and Oregon not far behind, with each giving themselves a 5.5. Following that was a four-way tie, with Delaware, Massachusetts, Vermont and Washington each giving themselves a 5.4 out of 10.