Top 10 Most Influential Personalities in Sports

These are the big guns of Indian sports whose actions, both on and off the field, are followed by millions of doting fans. It is no surprise that most in this list are cricketers, given that the contest between bat and ball is, by a distance, the most viewed sport in the country.

So, as part of an exclusive series, Yahoo India brings to you a list of India’s 10 most influential athletes.

Methodology: Ranking famous athletes as per their perceived and/or real clout in their respective disciplines is a tough task at the best of times. For the purpose of populating this list, we have tried to be very objective and transparent. The factors that governed our choices are as follows: measurable success in terms of their performances, visibility and standing in traditional and social media, achievements in the last 12 months, the impact they have they have made within the country and outside, and that intangible 'wow' factor that lends these people the Midas touch.

