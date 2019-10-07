The Top 10 Most-Viewed Collections of Spring 2020

Nicole Phelps

As rankings go, Vogue Runway’s most-viewed collections list is about as stable as they come. Far more stable, for example, than our best collections lists. Season after season, our users click on the industry’s most familiar names. They’re the brands with international reach, recognized around the world—not just in Paris or Milan, where most of them are based.

That said, brands do break into the upper rankings. Big debuts push labels higher up the list, and so do swan songs—last season Karl Lagerfeld’s final collections for Chanel and Fendi came in at numbers 1 and 10, respectively. Absent designer comings and goings, of which there were few this season, headline news often earns a brand a spot. This season, of course, there was absolutely no buzzier moment than Jennifer Lopez’s Versace cameo in a redo of the famous jungle print dress Donatella originally designed for Spring 2000, JLo looking as bronzed, buffed, and flawless as ever. The other new entry this season is Burberry. Riccardo Tisci’s revival of the iconic British house is connecting with runway watchers.

To see where the rest of the industry’s biggest names netted out in our most-viewed collections list and how these shows match up—or not!—with our best shows countdown, read on.

Gucci
Photo: Corey Tenold

Gucci

Total unique vistiors: 99,129

Rank last season: 2

Chanel
Photo: Jason Lloyd-Evans

Chanel

Total unique visitors: 82,130

Rank last season: 1

Saint Laurent
Photo: Corey Tenold

Saint Laurent

Total unique visitors: 76,370

Rank last season: 3

Prada
Photo: Corey Tenold

Prada

Total unique visitors: 73,033

Rank last season: 8

Louis Vuitton
Photo: Jason Lloyd-Evans

Louis Vuitton

Total unique visitors: 71,624

Rank last season: 7

1168681967

Burberry
Photo: Getty Images

Burberry

Total unique visitors: 71,373

Rank last season: New entry

Christian Dior
Photo: Corey Tenold

Christian Dior

Total unique visitors: 71,058

Rank last season: 5

1178052880

Balenciaga
Photo: Getty Images

Balenciaga

Total unique visitors: 68,607

Rank last season: 6

Celine
Photo: Jason Lloyd-Evans

Celine

Total unique visitors: 67,548

Rank last season: 4

Versace
Photo: Corey Tenold

Versace

Total unique visitors: 67,207

Rank last season: New entry

Anna Wintour Considers Questions From Olivier Rousteing, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Victoria Beckham, and More in a Special Go Ask Anna:

See the video.

Originally Appeared on Vogue