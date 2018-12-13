Singapore may not be among the top sporting nations even in Southeast Asia, but it nevertheless has a sizeable group of elite athletes who dedicate themselves towards the pursuit of sporting excellence. A few of them have made the headlines for their successes in 2018, while others have generated heated debate on the state of sports in the Republic. Here are the top 10 Singapore sports newsmakers in 2018:

10. Angela Lee

Technically she is not a Singaporean, being born in Canada, and she also does most of her training in Hawaii. However, as mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee fights under the Singapore-based Evolve MMA academy in ONE Championship, local fans have gravitated towards her battling qualities, cheerful personality and in-ring success.

This has not been an entirely successful year for the 22-year-old Lee. Early on, she made a comeback from a car accident late last year, which forced her to pull out of her title defence against Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi in November 2017. In their rescheduled fight in May, Lee maintained her unbeaten professional record and retained her atomweight women’s title in beating Yamaguchi via unanimous decision.

She then took time off to get married to Brazil jiu-jitsu fighter Bruno Pucci in July, before attempting to move up one weight division in ONE Championship to face reigning flyweight champion Xiong Jingnan of China. However, just days before their scheduled title fight in November, Lee was struck down by a back injury, forcing her to call off the bout.

9. National men’s contract bridge team

Contract bridge, a sport? The card game generated some lively debate after being included as a sport in the Jakarta Asian Games in August.

To some, contract bridge is a game of leisure and luck rather than a competitive sport involving physical and mental strength. Yet, others argue that contract bridge relies on mental skill and fortitude where the element of luck is eliminated.

What is undeniable was the Singapore men’s team’s supremacy in Asia, as the four-man squad – Poon Hua, Loo Choon Chou, Zhang Yukun and Fong Kien Hoong – claimed their first-ever Asian Games gold for their sport by beating Hong Kong convincingly in the final. Whether other major Games will accept contract bridge as part of their sports line-up remains to be seen.

8. Muhamad Ridhwan

Hopes were high this year for Singapore’s top boxer Muhamad Ridhwan to establish himself as a rising talent on the world stage. The 30-year-old had a perfect professional record of 11 victories from 11 bouts, and had defeated Filipino fighter Jeson Umbal in April for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) intercontinental featherweight (57kg) title.

That gave him a shot at the IBO super bantamweight world title in September, and join the likes of boxing stars Anthony Joshua (heavyweight) and Gennady Golovkin (middleweight) as IBO champions if he beats Namibia’s Paulus Ambunda at Marina Bay Sands.

