Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Eagles $4,836,688 16,359 $295.65 2 Paul McCartney $4,365,031 31,723 $137.60 3 Feid $2,700,717 35,677 $75.70 4 Anyma $2,628,138 17,329 $151.66 5 Iron Maiden $2,343,130 31,073 $75.41 6 Morat $2,175,706 29,071 $74.84 7 Usher $2,104,990 13,244 $158.94 8 Dua Lipa $1,997,958 16,344 $122.24 9 Justin Timberlake $1,841,302 11,489 $160.26 10 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,211,561 12,650 $95.77 11 Cody Johnson $1,147,303 14,029 $81.78 12 Creed $1,028,531 11,548 $89.06 13 André Rieu $1,009,496 10,349 $97.54 14 Cyndi Lauper $926,692 8,923 $103.84 15 Bryan Adams $741,935 10,918 $67.95 16 The Script $686,326 9,651 $71.11 17 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $631,789 7,610 $83.01 18 Laura Pausini $480,757 5,321 $90.34 19 MercyMe / TobyMac $460,864 8,703 $52.95 20 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics $429,759 5,522 $77.82

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press