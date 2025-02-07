Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1
Eagles
$4,836,688
16,359
$295.65
2
Paul McCartney
$4,365,031
31,723
$137.60
3
Feid
$2,700,717
35,677
$75.70
4
Anyma
$2,628,138
17,329
$151.66
5
Iron Maiden
$2,343,130
31,073
$75.41
6
Morat
$2,175,706
29,071
$74.84
7
Usher
$2,104,990
13,244
$158.94
8
Dua Lipa
$1,997,958
16,344
$122.24
9
Justin Timberlake
$1,841,302
11,489
$160.26
10
Sebastian Maniscalco
$1,211,561
12,650
$95.77
11
Cody Johnson
$1,147,303
14,029
$81.78
12
Creed
$1,028,531
11,548
$89.06
13
André Rieu
$1,009,496
10,349
$97.54
14
Cyndi Lauper
$926,692
8,923
$103.84
15
Bryan Adams
$741,935
10,918
$67.95
16
The Script
$686,326
9,651
$71.11
17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$631,789
7,610
$83.01
18
Laura Pausini
$480,757
5,321
$90.34
19
MercyMe / TobyMac
$460,864
8,703
$52.95
20
Pete Tong Ibiza Classics
$429,759
5,522
$77.82
The Associated Press