Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1

Eagles

$4,836,688

16,359

$295.65

2

Paul McCartney

$4,365,031

31,723

$137.60

3

Feid

$2,700,717

35,677

$75.70

4

Anyma

$2,628,138

17,329

$151.66

5

Iron Maiden

$2,343,130

31,073

$75.41

6

Morat

$2,175,706

29,071

$74.84

7

Usher

$2,104,990

13,244

$158.94

8

Dua Lipa

$1,997,958

16,344

$122.24

9

Justin Timberlake

$1,841,302

11,489

$160.26

10

Sebastian Maniscalco

$1,211,561

12,650

$95.77

11

Cody Johnson

$1,147,303

14,029

$81.78

12

Creed

$1,028,531

11,548

$89.06

13

André Rieu

$1,009,496

10,349

$97.54

14

Cyndi Lauper

$926,692

8,923

$103.84

15

Bryan Adams

$741,935

10,918

$67.95

16

The Script

$686,326

9,651

$71.11

17

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

$631,789

7,610

$83.01

18

Laura Pausini

$480,757

5,321

$90.34

19

MercyMe / TobyMac

$460,864

8,703

$52.95

20

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

$429,759

5,522

$77.82

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

