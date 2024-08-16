Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

$7,291,819

57,273

$127.32

2

Luke Combs

$6,664,581

49,928

$133.48

3

P!NK

$6,530,410

48,372

$135.00

4

Dead & Company

$4,692,214

15,874

$295.58

5

Bad Bunny

$4,036,577

16,405

$246.06

6

Kenny Chesney

$4,022,134

36,143

$111.28

7

Justin Timberlake

$2,779,786

14,431

$192.62

8

blink-182

$2,598,386

21,886

$118.72

9

Karol G

$2,381,886

22,668

$105.08

10

Chris Brown

$2,222,878

13,018

$170.75

11

Aventura

$1,979,243

12,638

$156.61

12

Luis Miguel

$1,952,914

13,565

$143.96

13

Noah Kahan

$1,952,693

17,281

$113.00

14

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

$1,948,937

11,781

$165.42

15

Take That

$1,862,798

17,970

$103.66

16

Feid

$1,662,722

13,595

$122.30

17

Lady Gaga

$1,638,194

5,299

$309.11

18

Missy Elliott

$1,420,850

10,779

$131.81

19

Roland Kaiser

$1,372,461

18,974

$72.33

20

Melanie Martinez

$1,323,832

13,364

$99.05

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories