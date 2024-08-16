Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
$7,291,819
57,273
$127.32
2
Luke Combs
$6,664,581
49,928
$133.48
3
P!NK
$6,530,410
48,372
$135.00
4
Dead & Company
$4,692,214
15,874
$295.58
5
Bad Bunny
$4,036,577
16,405
$246.06
6
Kenny Chesney
$4,022,134
36,143
$111.28
7
Justin Timberlake
$2,779,786
14,431
$192.62
8
blink-182
$2,598,386
21,886
$118.72
9
Karol G
$2,381,886
22,668
$105.08
10
Chris Brown
$2,222,878
13,018
$170.75
11
Aventura
$1,979,243
12,638
$156.61
12
Luis Miguel
$1,952,914
13,565
$143.96
13
Noah Kahan
$1,952,693
17,281
$113.00
14
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
$1,948,937
11,781
$165.42
15
Take That
$1,862,798
17,970
$103.66
16
Feid
$1,662,722
13,595
$122.30
17
Lady Gaga
$1,638,194
5,299
$309.11
18
Missy Elliott
$1,420,850
10,779
$131.81
19
Roland Kaiser
$1,372,461
18,974
$72.33
20
Melanie Martinez
$1,323,832
13,364
$99.05
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
The Associated Press