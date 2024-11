The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $10,103,510 71,890 $140.54 2 P!NK $5,476,129 34,922 $156.81 3 Pearl Jam $4,277,940 25,152 $170.08 4 Bruno Mars $2,958,305 17,178 $172.21 5 Aventura $2,928,813 29,686 $98.66 6 Usher $2,425,164 12,832 $188.98 7 Luis Miguel $2,145,398 12,948 $165.68 8 Justin Timberlake $1,881,599 14,745 $127.61 9 Imagine Dragons $1,569,210 18,232 $86.07 10 Missy Elliott $1,509,519 11,264 $134.01 11 Twenty One Pilots $1,394,499 11,176 $124.77 12 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,381,157 12,594 $109.67 13 Pitbull $1,339,158 19,386 $69.08 14 Charli XCX / Troye Sivan $1,262,794 13,692 $92.23 15 Creed $1,220,427 16,103 $75.79 16 Iron Maiden $1,158,255 10,316 $112.27 17 Los Temerarios $1,115,967 9,191 $121.41 18 $uicideboy$ $1,113,356 9,852 $113.00 19 Ana Gabriel $1,103,028 9,064 $121.69 20 Nicki Minaj $1,087,561 8,684 $125.23

The Associated Press