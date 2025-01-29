Top 50 Gastropubs: The Devonshire named top pub for food in London, as Unruly Pig takes title

The Devonshire in Soho was today named as London’s best gastropub and the second-best in the country, bested only by the Unruly Pig in Suffolk.

The Devonshire picked up the nod at the 2025 edition of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list, and its inclusion meant it was also named as the highest new entry. The achievement is a significant one for the pub, which opened at the tail end of 2023, going on to quickly pick up a string of rave reviews, including from the Standard.

The pub, which is co-owned by Oisín Rogers, Charlie Carroll and Ashley Palmer-Watts, is known both for its Guinness — reputed to be the best in London — and Palmer-Watts’ dedication to straightforward pub fare executed at the highest level. Besides à la carte dining, the pub offers a set menu with two courses for £25, or three for £29.

Speaking to the Standard, Rogers said: “We were hopeful to get into the top 30, but number two is an extraordinary result, given the incredible competition and astounding cooking across the country.

“Our senior team were all at the awards today and they're unsurprisingly ecstatic; Charlie, Ashley and I are ludicrously proud of what our extraordinarily dedicated team have achieved.”

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which is behind the awards, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Unruly Pig hold onto the top spot for the second year running, and the third time in total. It’s also great to see a number of new entries into the list this year, notably the Devonshire which has powered its way to the front of the pack with non-stop praise and publicity coming from all quarters. This list demonstrates the innovation, standards and excellence that thrives across the pub sector and long may it continue.”

There were other strong results for London pubs, with the famous Red Lion & Sun in Highgate coming in at number six, and the Bull & Last, its neighbour, making number 10. Elsewhere, the Harwood Arms made number 14; Islington’s the Baring placed at 17; longtime favourite the Canton Arms was 22; the Clarence in Stoke Newington not far behind at 25; the Waterman’s Arms in Barnes, which the Standard named as London’s best, made number 37; the Camberwell Arms made 38; the Drapers Arms, 40; the original gastropub the Eagle took 43 and the Tamil Prince, which specialises in riffs on Indian cooking, was named at number 45. Interestingly, Rogers’ previous pub, the Guinea Grill, was nowhere to be seen in the top 50.

Overlooked, too, was the French House in Soho, where upstairs chef Neil Borthwick is generally considered to offer some of the capital’s finest cooking.

The awards were announced at Plaisterers’ Hall in London, where chefs from three of the top gastropubs — including the Unruly Pig — served a five-course meal highlighting the diversity and ambition of the pub dining scene.

Outside the capital, The Bull in Charlbury climbed 39 places to number 11, taking the title of Highest Climber. Meanwhile, the White Horse in Fyfield was named One to Watch for its growing reputation under head chef Grahame Wickham.

Notably, the list appeared to be almost entirely made up of free houses; managed pubs evidently have a long way to go.

The top 10 gastropubs of 2025:

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, Suffolk The Devonshire, Soho, London The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland, Lancashire The Mariners, Rock, Cornwall The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate, London The Three Horseshoes, Batcombe, Somerset The Sportsman, Seasalter, Kent The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon The Bull & Last, Highgate, London

For more information, visit top50gastropubs.com