The Top 9 Beauty Trends From the Spring 2019 Runways

This season, designers didn’t hold back on making their beauty as distinct and double-take inducing as their clothes. From the bespoke looks dreamed up by uncompromising key artists, such as hair visionary Guido Palau and rising makeup star Fara Homidi, to the model lineups, which saw the return of the ’90s greats (Shalom Harlow! Kristen McMenamy!) and a host of new exciting talent that answered the call for more diversity, there was a sense of hyper-individuality that set everything into motion—and heightened the drama of it all.

With the collective cultural longing for escapism more palpable than ever, the runways delivered. A fresh and thoughtful romancing of the past began in New York at Marc Jacobs, where Hitchcockian beehives were custom-dyed to match the clothes in supernatural sherbet tones. And it continued across the pond with a mod makeup moment at Halpern, backstage renegade Isamaya Ffrench saturating a negative-space cat-eye in an abundance of 24-karat gold glitter. Then, from Milan to Paris, Prada to Givenchy, Palau served up a spate of boyish crops that recalled the rebels of the ’50s and ’60s for a striking riff on garçonne-chic glamour.

Sparking a sense of hope and excitement with provocative and forward-looking beauty looks, the notion of the face as a painter’s canvas or sculptor’s medium of choice was at the core of many a head-swiveling look; Eckhaus Latta punctuated clear lip gloss with marbleized smatterings of aqua Kryolan paint on the mouth. Off-White splotched neon-bright pigment on the ear to take athleisure to the next level. And Thom Browne’s statuesque stacking of gold foil on the lips, as well as Issey Miyake’s tautly wound twists of hair decorating the back of the head, were nothing short of museum-worthy.

And yet, negotiating looks that were truly wearable for the streets proved to be a priority. Whether it’s as simple as securing the perfect nude lip to match a tried-and-true Burberry trench or slipping on a hair accessory, perhaps one of Saint Laurent’s metallic headbands or a deftly tied grosgrain ribbon à la Chanel, before running out the door, there were plenty of moments that offered uplifting real-world ease. Here, from New York to Paris, the nine hair and makeup trends that took hold of the Spring 2019 shows.

Mesmerizing Braids

