Top ANC official backs Ramaphosa despite dismal election result

Tannur Anders
·1 min read

By Tannur Anders

MIDRAND, South Africa (Reuters) - A top official in South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) backed President Cyril Ramaphosa despite a dismal result in this week's parliamentary election, saying he should still be the party leader and would not have to resign.

With just over 60% of votes counted, the vote share for the ANC - the party that has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994 - was just under 42%, heading for its worst result in 30 years and the first time the party was on course to lose its parliamentary majority.

Nomvula Mokonyane, first deputy secretary-general of the ANC, told reporters at the election results centre: "Nobody is going to resign, ... collectively all of us we still are confident that he (Ramaphosa) has to remain the president of the ANC".

"Hurdles that we come through do not have to be apportioned to an individual," she added.

Asked whether the ANC had started talking to smaller parties about coalition possibilities, Mokonyane said the ANC's leadership would meet to discuss the issue and that internal party bodies would be consulted. "For now we are not talking to anybody," she added.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict

    The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles -- until now.

  • Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All – Without Even Saying His Name

    The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.

  • New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover

    The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.

  • Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’

    Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o

  • Emigration from Canada to the U.S. hits a 10-year high as tens of thousands head south

    Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S

  • Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab

    Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make

  • Lawyer for trucker who caused deadly Broncos crash says families have no right to sue

    REGINA — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says families of the victims have no standing to seek compensation in an ongoing lawsuit. Court arguments are being heard this week in Regina over whether the truck driver and Saskatchewan government can be removed as defendants in the suit. The claim also names the bus and trucking companies. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of

  • Steven Seagal’s Acting Career Hits New Low in Nutso Kremlin Speech

    Action star turned Putin pal Steven Seagal delivered a painful speech at the Kremlin on Thursday as he was presented with an award for his dubious accomplishments as the Kremlin’s special diplomatic representative to the U.S.Staring down at a prepared text, the Under Siege star dispassionately urged those in attendance to “come together and fight for truth and justice” against Nazi propaganda after the Russian president awarded him the Order of Friendship for his “great contribution” to internat

  • Anthony Scaramucci Reveals 'Nervous Tic' That Shows Trump Is Feeling The Heat Right Now

    The ex-White House communications director spotted "a tell" of the former president's outlook as the jury deliberates in his hush money case.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

    The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.

  • Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict

    Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said that America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in this hush-money case that came down on Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former…

  • Ex-Aide Spots Courthouse Moment That 'Definitely' Bothers Donald Trump

    The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.

  • Ukraine launches major attack against Russian base in Crimea

    Ukraine has launched a major attack on a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea.

  • Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Québécois voting against the legislation. Poilievre introduced the bill in September and touted it as the Conservative plan to tackle the country's housing crisis. Poilievre's focus on housing affordability has helped grow his party's support in public opinion polls, earning the Conservatives a sizeable lead over the Liberals. The bill's central proposa

  • North Korea's trash rains onto South Korea, balloon by balloon. Here's what it means

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Manure. Cigarette butts. Scraps of cloth. Waste batteries. Even, reportedly, diapers. This week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump all of that trash across rival South Korea — an old-fashioned, Cold War-style provocation that the country has rarely used in recent years.

  • Stuck at sea for years, a sailor's plight highlights a surge in shipowner abandonment

    Abdul Nasser Saleh says he rarely got a good night’s sleep during the near-decade he spent working without pay on a cargo ship abandoned by its owner at ports along the Red Sea. By day he paced the deck, stuck for the last two years in the seaport of Jeddah, unable to set foot on land because of Saudi Arabia’s strict immigration laws. Saleh’s plight is part of a global problem that shows no signs of abating.

  • Carville predicts Trump won’t show up for CNN debate with Biden

    Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville says he doesn’t believe former President Trump will actually show up to debate President Biden next month. “I don’t think Trump will go to the debate. He doesn’t do anything that’s not in his perceived self-interest, and this is one of these things where he could hurt — Biden has…

  • Elon Musk Distances Himself From Possible Trump Presidency

    According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]

  • Trump After Verdict: Rigged, Rigged, Rigged, Rigged, Etc.

    Donald Trump ranted about the “whole country” being rigged after he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday, making him the first former president to ever be criminally convicted.“This was a disgrace, this was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” he said outside court. “It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace, they wouldn’t give us a venue change... This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people—and

  • Is Trump guilty or not? Acquitted or convicted, he wins no matter what.

    Former President Donald Trump will win in 2024 and there is nothing you can do to stop him. In fact, he will win twice.