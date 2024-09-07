Top Asian News 4:01 a.m. GMT

Reuters

Pope Francis will touch down in Papua New Guinea later on Friday as the pontiff undertakes his longest ever overseas journey with an aim to reach Catholics in the most remote corners of the world and highlight a cause close to his heart, climate change. The Pope’s three-day visit to the country will include time in the capital Port Moresby where he will meet with authorities, civil societies and church leaders, participating in Sunday mass before heading to the remote town of Vanimo to meet with Catholic missionaries. Papua New Guinea is a vast and sprawling country of mountains, jungle and rivers with some of the world’s last uncontacted tribes, and a population estimated at anything from 9 million to 17 million.