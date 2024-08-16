Top Asian News 4:26 a.m. GMT

Thailand’s Parliament is set to choose a new prime minister with Thaksin's daughter as nominee

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's Parliament on Friday started voting whether to approve the daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra as the new prime minister, two days after a court removed the last one over an ethics violation. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, is the leader of the Pheu Thai party and the sole nominee. She does not hold an elected office, which the law doesn't require of prime ministerial candidates. The parliament also does not require her to be present at the vote. If Paetongtarn is approved in Parliament’s vote, she will become Thailand’s second female prime minister and the country’s third leader from the Shinawatra family, after her father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.