Top Asian News 12:40 p.m. GMT

A social media ban for under-16s passes the Australian Senate and will soon be a world-first law

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A social media ban for children under 16 passed the Australian Senate Thursday and will soon become a world-first law. The law will make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts. The Senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19. The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved the legislation 102 votes to 13. The House has yet to endorse opposition amendments made in the Senate. But that is a formality since the government has already agreed they will pass.