Top Asian News 7:34 a.m. GMT

China counters with tariffs on US products. It will also investigate Google

BEIJING (AP) — China countered President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs of its own on multiple U.S. imports Tuesday as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures. China said it would implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the U.S. The tariffs would take effect next Monday. “The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement from a Ministry of Finance office said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.” China is the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with its top suppliers being Australia, Qatar and Malaysia.