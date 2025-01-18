Top Asian News 3:04 a.m. GMT

Associated Press
Updated ·1 min read

Impeached South Korean president to appear in court hearing to argue against his arrest

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s impeached president will appear at a hearing in a Seoul court on Saturday to oppose a formal arrest over last month’s imposition of martial law, his lawyers said. Yoon, who has been in detention since he was apprehended on Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residence, faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, requested the Seoul Western District Court to grant a warrant for Yoon’s formal arrest.

Latest Stories

  • Top Asian News 3:05 a.m. GMT

    Lawyers for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed in their court effort to secure his release on Thursday, a day after he was detained at his residence for questioning over rebellion allegations linked to his martial law declaration last month. Yoon was sent to a detention center near the country’s capital, Seoul, after undergoing more than 10 hours of questioning on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, during which he exercised his right to remain silent.

  • Protesters Celebrate as Impeached President Yoon Taken Into Custody

    Protesters celebrated the arrest of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, January 15, as the impeached leader became the country’s first sitting president to be taken into custody.Footage posted to X shows protesters chanting in Seoul’s affluent Hannam-dong neighborhood.Yoon was taken to a detention center following a day of questioning regarding his declaration of martial law in December. According to Yonhap, he refused to answer any questions.Yoon was due to undergo further questioning on Thursday, before a warrant was to be filed to formally arrest him, according to news reports. Credit: @seoul_indong via Storyful

  • South Korean court rejects petition to release impeached president detained over martial law

  • Yoon supporters rally in front of detention centre where South Korean president is detained

    Gathering in Uiwang, the supporters condemned the opposition party and South Korea's judicial system for detaining Yoon Suk Yeol. Law enforcement authorities were seeking to formally arrest the impeached president, who was spending his third day at a detention center. (AP Video by Yong Jun Chang)

  • How to watch Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration in the UK

    BBC, Sky and ITV among broadcasters to annnounce plans for broadcasting event

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Joe Biden Admits His Big Mistake As President That Donald Trump Absolutely Nailed

    “That wasn’t a stupid thing" for Trump to do, confessed the outgoing president.

  • Senate Republicans embarrass themselves (and America) at confirmation hearings | Opinion

    If you haven't been paying attention as Donald Trump's Cabinet picks sat through Senate confirmation hearings this week, good for you.

  • All Three Former Presidents Will Skip Trump's Inaugural Lunch: Report

    During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Rumors Swirl About Who Bailed Rudy Giuliani Out at the 11th Hour

    There’s a bit of a mystery surrounding who may have offered the financial backing for Rudy Giuliani to settle with a pair of 2020 election workers from Georgia that he repeatedly defamed. Under the agreement, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney gets to keep his New York and Florida apartments, as well as other valuables, in exchange for a payment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The amount of the payment, and its source, is undisclosed. Giuliani was ordered in December 2023 to p

  • Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

    The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.

  • Melania Trump takes a swipe at Obamas over ‘challenging’ transition as Michelle skips inauguration

    The incoming first lady said it was a ‘very different transition the second time around’

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • Pair who took own lives in Polmont ‘given death sentence’, families’ lawyer says

    A sheriff has ruled the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, could have been avoided.

  • CNN Ordered to Pay Millions After Losing Defamation Trial

    CNN will have to fork over at least $5 million to a U.S. Navy veteran after it lost a defamation trial in Florida on Friday. A Panama City, Florida, jury ruled that CNN had defamed security contractor Zachary Young when it aired a 2021 report that said he was part of a “black market” that price-gouged those attempting to flee Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrew from the country. CNN’s lawyers—and many of its employees—argued it viewed the term as “unregulated” markets, not criminal ones

  • WATCH: MAGA Lawmaker Thrown to Ground as He Tries to Defy Georgia House Ban

    A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a

  • How Albertans feel about premier's approach to Team Canada tariff threat response | Canada Tonight

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign a joint statement of unity from the federal government and Canada’s premiers against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose punishing tariffs on Canadian goods. Former Alberta politician Gary Mar says Smith’s reluctance to sign onto the agreement is in part because of the ‘disproportionate impact’ it may have on Alberta.

  • Giuliani settles legal fight with former Georgia election workers and agrees to stop defaming them

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani reached a deal Thursday that lets the cash-strapped ex-New York City mayor keep his homes and belongings, including prized World Series rings, in exchange for unspecified compensation and a promise to never again speak ill of two former Georgia elections workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.