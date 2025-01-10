Top Asian News 4:09 a.m. GMT

South Korean police question presidential security chief as rift over detaining president deepens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police questioned the chief of the presidential security service on Friday as the two agencies clashed over attempts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police are planning a second attempt to bring Yoon into custody as they jointly investigate whether his brief martial law declaration on Dec. 3 amounted to an attempted rebellion. The presidential security service blocked an earlier attempt to detain Yoon at his official residence, which he has not left for weeks. Park Jong-joon, the presidential security chief, says that his duty is to protect the president and warned of “bloodshed,” as critics said that his agency is becoming Yoon’s private army.

Latest Stories

    MANILA (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of barefoot devotees joined an annual procession in the Philippines on Thursday of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ in one of the world's grandest displays of Catholic devotion and expression of faith. Filipinos turned the streets of Manila to a sea of maroon and gold and swarmed the "Black Nazarene", a life-sized image of Jesus Christ bearing down a cross, as devotees jostled for a chance to pull the thick rope towing the carriage across the Philippine capital.

    At least 1.8 million mostly barefoot Catholic worshippers marched Thursday in an annual procession in the Philippines that venerates a centuries-old black statue of Jesus. The procession marks the feast of Jesus Nazareno and is a major annual Catholic event in Asia.

    BEIJING (AP) — Relief teams in western China shifted their focus to resettling survivors after a search Wednesday for any remaining victims of a deadly earthquake that struck a day earlier near a holy city for Tibetan Buddhists.

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance is resigning from his seat in the U.S. Senate, effective Friday.

