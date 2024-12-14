Top Asian News 9:53 a.m. GMT
South Korea’s parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law order
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s parliament voted Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree, a historic rebuke that was cheered by jubilant crowds who described the outcome as another defiant moment in the nation’s resilient democratic journey. The National Assembly passed the motion 204-85 in a floor vote. Yoon’s presidential powers and duties will be suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country’s No. 2 official, will take over his authority once copies of a document on the impeachment are delivered to Yoon and to the Constitutional Court. The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers.