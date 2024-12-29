Top Asian News 3:37 a.m. GMT

Plane burst into flames after skidding off runway at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 62

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skid off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 62 people, officials said, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters. The National Fire Agency said the fire was almost put out but officials were still trying to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the town of Muan, about 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul. At least 62 people — 37 women and 25 men — had died in the fire, the agency said.