Top Asian News 11:28 p.m. GMT

South Korean investigators attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean investigators on Friday were attempting to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree last month, as hundreds of his supporters gathered at his residence in Seoul, vowing to block their approach. About 20 investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police officers were seen entering the gate of Yoon’s residence in Seoul to execute a warrant for his detainment. It wasn’t clear whether the president would cooperate with authorities trying to detain him. Yoon in a defiant New Year’s message to conservative supporters rallying outside his residence said he will “fight to the end” against “anti-state forces.” His lawyers have described the warrant to detain him as “invalid” and “illegal.” There were no immediate indications of a standoff between investigators and presidential security staff.