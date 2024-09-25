Top barristers revolt over ‘dangerous’ diversity plans

The Bar Standards Board is consulting on new rules to promote equality, diversity and inclusion - JASON ALDEN/BLOOMBERG

Leading barristers are in revolt over their regulator’s “dangerous” plans to boost diversity in the profession.

The proposals by the Bar Standards Board would place barristers under a professional duty to act in a way that advances equality, diversity and inclusion. They could face disciplinary action if they failed to do so.

In a letter to the chairman of the Bar, Andreas Gledhill, KC, and Lord Wolfson of Tredegar, a former justice minister, said they “unequivocally” supported equal opportunity and opposed discrimination in “all its forms”.

But they said that the board was effectively setting in statute “vague, uncertain and in some cases highly subjective” value judgments that had no legal basis.

Lord Wolfson of Tredegar says the diversity proposal will lead to ‘quotas in all but name’ - GEORGE DURSTON/CROWN COPYRIGHT

“The Bar Standards Board’s objective of imposing conformity with its equality, diversity and inclusion agenda by way of binding professional obligations, on pain of disciplinary proceedings, is coercive, illiberal and dangerous,” said the pair.

They warned it could encourage barristers or their chambers to adopt unlawful policies to protect themselves from disciplinary action, such as positive discrimination.

They cited efforts by the RAF to recruit more women and people from ethnic minorities, which had been found by an inquiry by the Ministry of Defence to penalise white men.

Accusing the Bar Standards Board of engaging in social engineering to bring about demographic change, the two barristers suggested that the proposals would lead to “quotas in all but name”.

“Setting targets based on certain selected characteristics risks outcomes that are themselves unfair,” said Mr Glewdhil and Lord Wolfson.

They said the proposed new duty had no foundation in statute or case law. “It is vague, uncertain and will, in some cases, turn on highly subjective value judgments. No one should be exposed to the risk of disciplinary action on this basis,” they said.

Andreas Gledhill believes no one should be penalised for ‘highly subjective value judgments’ - BLACKSTONE CHAMBERS

“It is one thing to penalise for breach of a bright-line legal prohibition. It is quite another to do so for failing positively to promote a diffuse policy objective with no legal basis.”

Similar concerns have been raised by Akua Reindorf, KC, who is also a commissioner at the Equality and Human Rights Commission. She said the duty was “deeply problematic” and “extremely poorly explained”.

“I hate to use the word ‘woke’ but I am going to have to use it,” Ms Reindorf said. “[Barristers] should not be placed under a duty to promote an ideological agenda with which they disagree.”

It follows a rebellion by female barristers who fear the vagueness of the new proposal paves the way for “arbitrary enforcement”, meaning barristers with “unpopular or unfashionable views” would get excluded.