“Top Chef” Alum Michael Voltaggio Welcomes Baby No. 3, His First with Wife Bria Vinaite

The chef's newborn daughter joins big sisters Sophia and Olivia, whom Voltaggio shares with ex-wife Kerri Adams

Randy Shropshire/Getty; Michael Voltaggio/Instagram Chef Michael Voltaggio welcomes daughter

Michael Voltaggio's family has grown by one more!

The celebrity chef, 45, who won season 6 ofTop Chef and is currently starring as a judge on Bobby's Triple Threat, welcomed his third baby, his first with wife Bria Vinaite, 30, sharing the news on his Instagram on Monday, June 3.

Posting a photo of his newborn baby girl swaddled in a blanket, Voltaggio took a minute to introduce his daughter in his caption.

"Echo Monroe Voltaggio. Est. June 1st 2024," wrote the proud dad.

Voltaggio is already dad to daughters Sophia and Olivia with ex-wife Kerri Adams.

In March, Voltaggio shared the exciting news on his Instagram that Vinaite was pregnant with their first baby together.

"The rumors we started are true…she’s coming into the world June 2024 ❤️," Voltaggio wrote in his caption, tagging his wife on a sonogram of their baby-to-be.

Voltaggio's daughter commented on his post, writing, "can't wait to be a big sis🥹🩷."

In 2022, Voltaggio and Vinaite, who starred in The Florida Project, tied the knot on the actress' 29th birthday.

"We have our handful of friends that stay engaged for years and we wanted to change that narrative," Voltaggio told PEOPLE in an interview the day before their wedding in Hawaii. "We want to be married to each other, that's obviously why we're engaged. So we expedited the whole thing."

"We're like, 'Let's have our dream wedding and do it on our own schedule,' " he continued. "Everyone wants the dream wedding, but it's all the other stuff that comes with it that maybe gets you off track from what the meaning is behind the whole thing."

"And so for us, we really just focused on that. This is genuinely about just being in love with each other and wanting to be married to our best friends."

