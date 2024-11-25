Top chef Matthew Ryle: Britons do Christmas dinner better than the French

Matthew Ryle made a name for himself on MasterChef: The Professionals, before being appointed head chef at the then yet-to-be-opened Maison François in 2020 - Thom Atkinson

Tune back in throughout this week as we release more of Matthew Ryle’s Christmas recipes, which he will be showing you how to make on Instagram

It seems faintly ridiculous to say French food is having ‘a moment’. It has been the backbone of British restaurants ever since Georges Gaudin first opened up L’Escargot in Soho in 1896, soon becoming famous for his snails. In the 1930s, the best food in London was to be found at the great hotels (The Savoy, The Ritz, Claridge’s), all of which were serving fare in the style of chef and writer Auguste Escoffier. For decades, eating in a restaurant – whether it was fine dining or a reliable steak frites – meant eating French. Somewhere in the 1990s, that changed.

Suddenly French food was deemed old-fashioned, fussy, too laden with butter and not nearly cool enough. Perhaps cheap chains like Café Rouge were to blame. Either way, it’s fair to say that, until recently, a French menu seemed like something from a different time.

If French food is back (and you only have to look at the restaurant openings capturing the attention of critics to see that it is), then Matthew Ryle is part of the reason why. In 2018, he made a name for himself on MasterChef: The Professionals, where his classic French cooking took him all the way to the final. His poulet en vessie (a chicken, stuffed with truffle, cooked inside an inflated pig’s bladder) went down in MasterChef history as the first time it had been attempted on the show. In 2020, he was appointed head chef at the then yet-to-be-opened Maison François, an all-day French brasserie in Mayfair which, under his direction, quickly became a hot spot. Known for its glorious pudding trolley whose drawers are filled with petits fours, Maison François (which The Telegraph Magazine’s William Sitwell declared ‘rather wonderful’) has gone from strength to strength, recently opening a more casual sister restaurant, Café François, in London Bridge (think crispy frog’s legs, grilled cheese sandwiches with French onion dip, rôtisserie prime rib with bone marrow and snails).

Ryle competing in the MasterChef: The Professionals kitchen in 2018 - Masterchef BBC

Ryle, meanwhile, has carved out a niche on social media, filming short videos of himself making French classics like tarte Tatin, navarin of lamb, and pommes aligot. His 1.9 million followers are hooked on his practical tutorials designed to empower them to try their hand at hearty stalwarts of the French kitchen. It’s hard to scroll through his posts and not immediately crave a good pepper sauce.

When he was planning what to serve at Maison François, a French menu felt like a risk. ‘There weren’t many places brave enough to do it,’ he says. ‘It wasn’t particularly fashionable, and it was a bit of a bold decision to go 100 per cent French. Since then, every other restaurant that opens seems to be a fully French concept, so it really is the food of the moment.’

Why have we fallen back in love with coq au vin and îles flottantes, then? ‘I think a lot of people have such great memories and connections to French food. You know you’re always in for a good meal. It’s comforting.’ It helps that it’s also reliably satisfying at a time when people are eating out less. ‘You can’t go too far wrong with a steak and chips.’

Restaurants like Ryle’s are giving traditional recipes (like oeuf en gelée, one of the dishes he is proudest of on the menu, where a soft-boiled egg is suspended in a beef tea jelly with smoked ox tongue) a refresh. It’s where Parisian restaurants are going wrong, he says. ‘A lot of the old brasseries have fallen out of touch. They’re not as good as they used to be because they’re not willing to change and standards have dropped slightly. When we first did our research trips we were kind of blown away by how bad a lot of the food was in Paris. We had to really pinpoint the good restaurants. It wasn’t a given that you were going to have a good meal.’

Though his great passion is French food (a love that was born at chef’s college and fostered while working at The Dorchester), he is of the firm opinion that we Brits do Christmas better than the French. ‘I was brought up on a very traditional English Christmas. A big box of Quality Street and dry turkey. There’s something quite nice about it.’

His Instagram is flooded at the moment with questions from followers about what potatoes they should be buying for their Christmas dinner and do they really need to brine the turkey? The answer to the first question is, controversially, Red Roosters. The answer to the second: absolutely, stick it in a wet brine, overnight, ‘in an old bucket’.

Red Roosters are Ryle’s recommended potato for Christmas dinner - Thom Atkinson

The Red Rooster revelation was a surprise even to Ryle, 30, who lives in north London with his wife, Rachel. ‘I did some potato testing. I got four different kinds of potatoes, some from the restaurant, some from the supermarket, and the Red Roosters are very good for roasties.’

It’s hard to imagine cheating on Maris Pipers, though they aren’t especially easy to find in the shops at the moment. ‘Maris Pipers, there’s something about them – they get crispy but it’s quite a thick, almost chewy crispy once they’ve sat there for five minutes. Whereas the Red Roosters – they’re like a sheet of glass on the outside. The crispiness is so thin. And the insides are really delicious. I hadn’t used them before for roasties but I’m definitely going to start.’

Ryle is, as you’d expect, roped in to help with the cooking at his parents’ house on Christmas Day. ‘They ask me to do one job in the morning and then, before I know it, I’ve been in the kitchen for three hours doing everything.’

He is generally of the opinion that most things can be improved by salt, butter or vinegar. ‘If you’re doing anything with potatoes, normally butter and salt are the answer.’

Ryle developed a pommes boulangère with braised beef recipe for The Telegraph, which will be published later this week - Thom Atkinson

Both are the key to the boulangère potato recipe Ryle developed for The Telegraph. They might sound like a lot of work but, as Ryle says, ‘It’s nice to do something special at Christmas. It’s something to talk about. Something you wouldn’t have had at Christmas before. It’s a potato dish, but it’s very different from a roast potato. It doesn’t feel like you’re double carbing so much.’ And if there was ever a time to double carb, it’s surely Christmas Day. You can also make it ahead, says Ryle, who feels prep is the key to stress-free hosting. He advocates making everything from flavoured butters (like his Café de Paris butter) to stocks, sauces and pastry ahead. It might sound cheffy, but his biggest tip for elevating your Christmas cooking is to make a batch of choux buns and freeze them. ‘[Then] you’ve got loads of profiteroles. They’re so easy to just chuck in the oven [from frozen]. A freshly baked profiterole with whipped cream? A lot of people would say, “Oh, I’m not faffing around making that.” But if you made a big batch and stuffed them in the freezer, it’s just a nice little impressive touch and it really is no hassle at all to do it.’

Profiteroles would certainly make your Christmas feel rather more fine dining (and a good deal more French). Perhaps 2024 is the year to finally forgo Granny’s trifle in favour of a choux bun?

Recipes to elevate your Christmas dinner

More of Matthew Ryle’s recipes will be released later this week