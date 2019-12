Eric Adjepong

Previous Season: Season 16 (Kentucky) Current Residency: Washington, D.C. Occupation: Chef/Owner, Pinch & Plate A finalist back in Season 16, Adjepong was known for his fresh take on Ghanaian cuisine. His food earned him three elimination challenges wins, but his first course in the finale — of Caribbean jerk tartare and lotus root chips — sent him packing. Since then, Adjepong has relocated from New York City to D.C., where he and his wife are focusing on his pop-up series, Pinch & Plate.