‘Top Chef’ Star Fatima Ali Dies at 29

Fatima Ali, known as Chef Fati on season 15 of “Top Chef,” has died from a rare form of cancer. She was 29 years old.

Ali was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2017. She was found to be cancer-free in early 2018, but the terminal disease had returned a few months later in September.

Related stories

NATPE: NBCU Cooks Up Brazil Deal for 'Top Chef'

'Top Chef' Gets Cooking in Germany for ProSiebenSat.1

Padma Lakshmi Remembers Anthony Bourdain, the 'Great Sampler of the Human Condition'

Fellow “Top Chef” competitor Bruce Kalman shared his reaction on Instagram on Friday morning.

“It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer,” he said. “I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift.”

Instagram Photo More

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!