Top chef's fridge row shows no sign of chilling

A renowned chef has hit back after his walk-in fridge led to a dispute with neighbours and the local council.

Galton Blackiston, who owns Morston Hall hotel, near Blakeney in Norfolk, said he was baffled by the row over the chiller, which is erected outside of his kitchen.

He is now trying to keep it after North Norfolk District Council refused retrospective planning permission for the structure, on the basis it harmed the character of the historic 17th-Century venue and would disturb neighbours due to the noise it produced.

The council has been approached for comment.

Relations cool

Mr Blackiston has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate – the government department that presides over planning disputes – to overturn the decision.

The Norfolk-born chef, who has held a Michelin star for more than two decades, believed the complaints were unjustified.

The outdoor chiller was installed in February 2023 and seven months later a complaint was made to the council.

NNDC planning officers later refused his bid to keep it, arguing the structure harmed the locally listed building – a designation the council bestowed upon the hall in 2019 due to its “aesthetic value”.

Morston Hall is not nationally listed by Historic England, which means planning permission is not required for any alteration to the property, but the local council can use the ‘locally designated’ status to inform planning decisions.

However, Mr Blackiston, who has owned the venue for 32 years, said he was not informed of this change.

“I had no idea it was a listed building until this matter arose and it came as a massive surprise."

Mr Blackiston has also been left baffled by the objections from his neighbours, who complained about the noise and the loss of their view of Morston village, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“I am led to believe the neighbours only live there 3-4 weeks a year and use it as a holiday home," he said.

“Another complaint was that it blocks their view of Morston but this seems a bit odd as the only thing the fridge blocks is the view across our car park."

Mr Blackiston also insisted the fridge was "absolutely the quietest chiller" on the market.

"The last thing we would want is something loud that interrupts our guests," he said.

A decision from planning inspectors is expected later this year.

