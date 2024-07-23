Top Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries endorse Kamala Harris for president

WASHINGTON – The two top Democrats in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president Tuesday afternoon.

The support from Schumer and Jeffries caps Harris' swift consolidation of support in the two days since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and offered his support to Harris.

“President Biden’s selfless decision has given the Democratic Party the opportunity to unite behind a new to nominee and boy oh boy, are we enthusiastic,” Schumer told reporters at a press conference at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters near the Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

All the other likely potential candidates that could have challenged Harris for the nomination instead endorsed her, including Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

By early Tuesday afternoon, every Democratic governor and more than 90% of Democratic senators and House members had endorsed Harris.

The rapid alignment behind Harris reflects the party's desire to put the chaos of the last few weeks behind them, in which internal disagreement and panic over their nominee thrust Democrats into an uncomfortable and relentless spotlight.

"I think they know how to do politics," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, told USA TODAY of Harris' wave of endorsements.

"But I would say this is not so much a question of strategy and execution as it is that organically the grassroots of the Democratic Party wants unity, wants clarity, and wants to get on with it."

