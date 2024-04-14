Top Devon and Cornwall Police officer part of abseil challenge

PCSO Debbie Hollinson and Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell will abseil 110-feet (33.5m) down Meldon Viaduct [Devon and Cornwall Police]

A Devon and Cornwall police community support officer (PCSO) will be joined by the force's acting chief for a charity abseil.

PCSO Debbie Hollinson and Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell will abseil 110 feet (33.5m) down Dartmoor's Meldon Viaduct later.

The policing duo will be raising money for Pete's Dragon, a charity providing support to people affected by suicide.

They are doing the challenge in memory of Ms Hollinson's daughter Darcy.

Darcy took her own life in 2021 aged 17.

PCSO Hollinson, who is based in Plymouth, said "Team Darcy" would be scaling down the landmark on the third anniversary of her daughter's death.

In December, the PCSO - who received support from the charity after Darcy died - said she had a "brave moment" and asked Mr Colwell if he would be part of the team, which also includes family and friends.

"He didn't really hesitate," she said.

"He said he would and I checked again after Christmas, just to make sure I hadn't put him on the spot then and he said 'no, I'll do it with you', so we're really grateful."

'No-brainer'

In 2023, the Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable's Foundation raised £6,000 for Pete's Dragons after selecting it as its charity of the year.

Mr Colwell said agreeing to do the abseil was a "no-brainer" for him.

He added: "I said yes on the spot and I'm really glad I did.

"I may feel slightly different about that come Sunday morning, but right now I'm looking forward to the event and I'm so proud to be part of this."

Donations can be made via the Pete's Dragons Team Darcy Just Giving website.

