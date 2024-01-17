Who are top earners among Mecklenburg County’s more than 6,400 employees?

Here is how the salaries of full-time workers break down by the highest average salary-earning departments as of January 2024.

▪ The Office of the County Attorney, with 14 employees, averages $137,000.

▪ The manager’s office, with 64 employees, averages $120,600.

▪ Information and Technology Services, with 186 employees, averages $111,500.

▪ Asset and Facility Management, with 50 employees, averages $105,000.

Averages include interns and other temporary workers.

