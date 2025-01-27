Top executives resign over Japanese TV host's sex scandal

Fuji TV's president Koichi Minato (left) and chairman Shuji Kano (right) bowed during the press conference [Reuters]

The chairman and president of Fuji TV, one of Japan's biggest networks, have resigned in the wake of a sexual misconduct allegation against a famous TV host.

Dozens of companies have pulled their advertisements from the network, which was criticised for trying to cover up the scandal.

Masahiro Nakai was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a 2023 dinner party allegedly organised by Fuji TV staff. He announced his retirement from show business last week.

The Japanese government has called on Fuji TV to regain trust from viewers and sponsors.

In a press conference on Monday, Fuji TV chairman Shuji Kano and president Koichi Minato bowed as they announced their resignations. It came shortly after an emergency board meeting.

They apologised to viewers as well as stakeholders for the trouble and anxiety caused in a scandal that has rocked Japan's entertainment industry.

"I feel deeply the weight of my responsibility for undermining trust in the media," said Mr Minato. "Looking back, I realise there were shortcomings in our response."

Mr Minato had admitted previously that the company had known about the allegation against Nakai shortly after the alleged incident took place. But Fuji TV chose not to disclose it at the time, as it "prioritised the woman's physical and mental recovery as well as the protection of her privacy", he had said.

Reports emerged last month that Nakai had paid the unnamed woman more than half a million dollars. More allegations then surfaced that a Fuji TV employee had helped to arrange the dinner party.

Nakai, a former member of boy band SMAP and a household name who fronted several Fuji TV shows, has denied using violence against the woman. He has also said that he had "resolved" the matter with her through a settlement.

But this did little to quell public anger.

Car manufacturers Nissan and Toyota were among the companies that pulled advertising from Fuji TV.

In an open letter, investment firm Rising Sun Management which is the majority shareholder of Fuji TV's parent company, said that the scandal "exposes serious flaws in your corporate governance".

Fuji TV has since set up an independent committee to investigate the scandal.

Executive vice president Kenji Shimizu, who will replace Mr Minato as president, said he would "never tolerate acts that violate human rights" and committed to preventing similar incidents by "starting from scratch".

Earlier this month, the network suspended a weekly show hosted by Nakai while other major networks have also dropped the presenter.

Other TV networks have also announced their own investigations, following reports that similar dinner parties involving celebrities are a common practice in the industry.