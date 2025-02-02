Top FBI Agent Warns Staff: We’re in a ‘Battle’ After Trump’s Purge

James E. Dennehy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, reportedly told staff in an email that they’re in the midst of a “battle” as the Trump administration carries out a purge of the agents who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the F.B.I. and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and F.B.I. policy,” Dennehy wrote in the email according to The New York Times , who was first to report the news Sunday.

The top agent served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years before joining the FBI. He subsequently joined the agency in 2002 as a special agent before working his way up to his current spot, which sees him running one of the most important field offices in the bureau.

Dennehy’s New York representative declined to comment on the email to The Times.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.