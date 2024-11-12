Top French newspapers sue X for unpaid use of their content

Several leading French newspapers said Tuesday that they are suing social media platform X, accusing it of running their content without payment.

The joint action against the social media company run by US billionaire Elon Musk is being led by Le Figaro, Les Echos, Le Parisien, Le Monde, Telerama, Courrier International, Huffington Post, Malesherbes Publications and Le Nouvel Obs, they said in a statement.

They accuse the site formerly known as Twitter of violating so-called neighbouring rights, which, under a 2019 European directive adopted into French law, are due when social media platforms republish news content.

The newspapers, as well as French news agency AFP, had already asked for an emergency injunction against X, which they accuse of not negotiating.

On 24 May, a Paris tribunal agreed with the media companies, and gave X two months to provide commercial data that would allow them to assess the income it earns from their content.

The social media site "has not yet complied" with this decision, "demonstrating its continued intent to avoid its legal obligations", the newspapers said, justifying their latest suit.

Asked by AFP, X's lawyer did not comment.

Active support of Donald Trump, elected president of the United States for the second time, Musk is frequently accused of promoting disinformation on X, where he poses as an adversary of the media.

This long-term issue of neighboring rights has poisoned relations between the French press and the internet giants for five years.



