'Top Gear' set for move to BBC One a year after line-up change

Top Gear is set for a channel move from its current place on BBC Two to BBC One.

It comes a year after the arrival of the new line-up which saw Paddy McGuinness and Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff take over the hosting duties, along with Chris Harris who was already an existing presenter on the programme.

While the switch has not yet been finalised, Deadline reports that talks about the move took place in January and is expected to air on BBC One later in the year.

The publication said talks about a new home for the show were held last month, following its strong performance among young and under-served audiences.

The change will mark the first time the motoring show has aired on BBC One since its 2002 relaunch.

Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid, The Stig and Aurora Mulligan at the Top Gear preview launch of series 25 in London, England.

McGuinness and Flintoff began presenting the programme on its 27th series after Matt LeBlanc's departure from the show.

He originally came aboard after Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May stepped down in 2015. He was joined by DJ Chris Evans who hosted for one series only.

Rory Reid also left along with LeBlanc in 2019 having been a part of four series.

Paddy McGuinness attends the "Top Gear" World TV Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 20, 2020 in London, England.

McGuinness has recently divulged that he had to combat his fear of flying in order to land the presenting gig.

The Phoenix Nights actor shared that he underwent therapy to help get over his aviophobia in order to keep up with the travelling demands of the job.

The revelation came as he also shared that the show's producers don't reveal what stunts the presenters will be tackling until they arrive at the location so they don't back out.

