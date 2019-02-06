Top Gear finally announces when its new series will start

From Digital Spy

The last series of Top Gear to feature Matt LeBlanc is scheduled for broadcast later this month.

BBC Two's petrol-guzzling series is set to officially return to our screens for series 26 on Sunday, February 17, with the announcement being made via the show's Twitter page (along with a short teaser video).

Are you ready to bid farewell to the Friends legend? Because this series will mark the end of his turn as co-presenter alongside Chris Harris and Rory Reid.

The 51-year-old announced his departure last year, citing the long periods away from family as the main reason behind his decision.

Matt's replacements, retired cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff and Take Me Out's Paddy McGuinness, have previously discussed their excitement on joining the hit show.

Paddy said: "Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour and I'm thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity. To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting.

"Top Gear fans worldwide are a passionate bunch and I consider myself one of them. Now let's start up this Great British machine and see what it can do!"

Freddie, who regularly appears on the panel show A League of Their Own, added: "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."



Top Gear will return to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, February 17.

