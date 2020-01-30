'Top Gear' star Freddie Flintoff to open up about bulimia battle in BBC documentary

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff is set to confront his experiences with bulimia in a BBC documentary centred on male eating disorders (PA via Getty)

Top Gear presenter Andrew Flintoff is set to confront his experiences with bulimia as part of a one-off documentary for the BBC.

According to Deadline, the “highly personal” film will see the former cricket pro – who also goes by ‘Freddie’ – speak to several men suffering with the condition, as well as others with different eating disorders. The 60-minute special will also explore what it’s like to deal with body dysmorphia on a regular basis.

“I hope this film will raise awareness about a subject that is all too often a taboo and make a difference to the way men talk about mental health,” BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said.

Flintoff added: “If this resonates with one person watching, or through this we can show someone that there is help out there, then this is worth doing.”

Flintoff has been open about his struggles with bulimia since retiring from cricket in 2009 (Getty)

The 42-year-old has spoken openly about how he used to make himself sick in order to lose weight while training throughout his sports career. In 2012, he claimed that he has “thrown up in cricket grounds around the world”.

He has previously stated that he still struggles with it now.

Since retiring from sport in 2009, Flintoff has also appeared as a regular panellist on James Corden’s game show A League of Their Own opposite ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp.

In 2017, the BBC broadcast another eye-opening documentary which saw Manchester United’s Rio Ferdinand talk openly about grief following the death of his wife from cancer. Last year, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson also appeared in a special that centred the damaging effects of online bullying.