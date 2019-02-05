Top Gear series 26: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Top Gear is set to return pretty soon, after a hugely successful previous series.

As we said before in our Top Gear review, "The show is back on track... we're not left fearing the unknown without Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. Now it really is all about LeBlanc, Harris and Reid – and that's absolutely a good thing for the future."

Speaking of the future, when will series 26 start to rev up? Here's everything we know so far about the new episodes...

Top Gear series 26 release date: When will it start?

Photo credit: BBC More

An exact date yet hasn't been announced yet, but as soon as we know, you'll know.

But looking at Top Gear's social media pages, we expect it to be sooner rather than later.

Top Gear series 26 presenters: Who'll present it?

Photo credit: BBC More

The same gang will be returning for series 26.

Yep, Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid will continue to steer the show towards that distant finish line. What's more, Sabine Schmitz will join them.

Sadly though, this will be LeBlanc's last – he announced on May 31 that he would be quitting the show.

Matt said in a statement that he "thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team… However, the time commitment and extensive travel required to present Top Gear takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with.

"It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."

Top Gear series 26: Who will replace Matt LeBlanc?

It has been announced that Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness will be joining the show from series 27.

Paddy said: "Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour and I'm thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity. To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting."

Freddie added: "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

Rory Reid will step down from the main presenting lineup, but, along with Sabine Schmitz, will still be involved in Top Gear. In fact, Rory will stay on as the lead presenter of Top Gear's companion show Extra Gear, which he originally hosted in 2016 upon joining the team.