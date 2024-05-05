Top headlines from May 5
The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.
Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.
The men posted their encounter with the woman on OnlyFans.
Chris Watts has been in prison in Wisconsin since 2018 after murdering his wife, Shanann, and young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain
A middle school student in Denton says she was attacked by a classmate and her mother as she rode the bus home from school on April 23
Dennis Jones, 55, was found dead in a rural Iowa ditch after being fatally shot in another area, say authorities
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
Morris spent time on several NBA teams including the Lakers, 76ers and Nets, and broke records while playing for the University of Michigan Wolverines during his college years
Jurors in New Jersey heard the first week of testimony in the case against Christopher Gregor, charged in the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo, 6.
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and may affect those who have experienced intimate partner violence or know someone who has.The first time Sabrina L'Heureux's ex-partner came at her with a knife was in March 2020.When he attacked her with a different blade a year and a half later, she managed to escape, bruised and bleeding, but with her child.She then spent the next 12 months fearing for their lives while he remained at large.On Wednesday, 47-year-old Paul John MacDonald of Kingst
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
Two defendants were found guilty of conspiracy in a groundbreaking trial that could change how Antifa is understood and targeted by prosecutors.
All drivers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area who are pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police highway safety officers will now be asked to provide a breath sample — no matter what they're stopped for.Officers will be conducting "mandatory alcohol screening" at every routine traffic stop as part of a new enforcement policy taking aim at drinking and driving, even if there is no reason to suspect a driver is impaired, the OPP said this week."The OPP have always had officers use their discr
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
The sole survivor of the murder-suicide slept through the killings, but says he heard the fire alarm go off in the middle of the night, per court records
It is alleged the couple accepted money from an Azerbaijani government-run oil firm and a Mexican bank.
Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.
BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) -India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three Indian men it has arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader last year, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday. Canadian police charged the three on Friday over the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said they were probing whether the suspects had links to the Indian government. Jaishankar said he had seen news of the arrests and said the suspects "apparently are Indians of some kind of gang background... we'll have to wait for the police to tell us."