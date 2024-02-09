At the top of her profession in Kentucky, she’s the ‘heart’ of a Lexington school

The lead custodian for 17 years at Lexington’s Breckinridge Elementary, Judy Edens, also gathers school supplies for students, organizes book drives and makes sure children have whatever they need.

On Friday morning, Edens got Kentucky’s top award for school support staff. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented her with the 2024 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional award.

“Mrs. Judy is our lead custodian. However, she wears many other hats in our school,” Jennifer Shelton, an assistant administrator at Breckinridge, told the Herald-Leader.

She takes on the role of friend, mother, grandmother and role model, said Shelton.

“The building is immaculate,” said Shelton, and Edens helps staff and students.

“When she sees that a child is in need, she is always there for them,” said Shelton.

The award was created in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Coleman to recognize the state’s classified school employees.

It’s the first time the award had been given to a staff member in Fayette County schools.

“I’m so thankful for my family and this school family. I just want to thank everyone,” said Edens.

Kentucky has more than 46,000 classified school employees, such as bus drivers, custodians, nurses, computer technicians and programmers, clerical, food service and maintenance workers, a district news release said.

“At the heart of every high-performing school is a person who cares and she is the model on how to build relationships to help kids grow and achieve,” Principal Michael Price said in a news release. “Mrs. Judy consistently creates a sense of belonging around a strength based approach that supports the success and needs of our entire school.”

Edens also serves in informal roles outside of her position, such as family and community liaison and family resource coordinator, Price said.

Edens is a candidate for the U.S. Department of Education’s national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award.

The national RISE winner will be announced by the U.S. Secretary of Education in the spring.

Price said Edens makes a difference in the lives of the staff.

“She possesses an uncanny ability to uplift our staff, regularly offering building-wide encouragements like the cherished morning coffee bar when energy is low,” Price said. “Her excellence shines through in every facet of her job, as evidenced by her genuine relationships with students, families, staff and community.”